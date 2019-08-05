Microsoft Acquires PromoteIQ

I am excited to announce that Microsoft has acquired PromoteIQ
, the leading provider of vendor marketing technology to online retailers and brands. We are constantly striving to empower our retail and manufacturing clients with solutions to help them grow their e-commerce and in-store commerce businesses. Today’s announcement is an important step in the journey to innovate and accelerate our offerings.
PromoteIQ has pioneered the private marketplace approach to digital vendor marketing. PromoteIQ’s technology strategically complements Microsoft’s current retail advertising offerings, and together, we can enable retailers with a portfolio of technology solutions to modernize their e-commerce platforms and maximize their monetization opportunity.
With this acquisition, PromoteIQ clients — which include leading global retailers such as Kroger, Kohl’s and Overstock.com — will continue to benefit from the PromoteIQ platform and team, and will now benefit from more resources and support from Microsoft. PromoteIQ will maintain its brand and become a division within Microsoft Advertising.
We greatly admire the work PromoteIQ has done and couldn’t be more excited about this acquisition’s potential to empower global retailers and brands, accelerate PromoteIQ's growth and expand Microsoft Advertising's reach and scale.