Microsoft’s commitment to harnessing the power of technology to help everyone, everywhere to build a more sustainable future is more important than ever. Last week, Microsoft announced
an immense commitment to our environment and our earth’s future. Microsoft committed to getting to Carbon Negative by 2030
and by 2050, remove from the environment all the carbon the company has emitted either directly or by electrical consumption since it was founded in 1975. Microsoft has also created a new $1 billion climate innovation fund to accelerate the global development of carbon reduction, capture, and removal technologies.
Aligned to this company-wide mission, we at Microsoft Advertising are excited to announce our support of Microsoft’s global sustainability initiative with a goal to plant 250,000 trees in 2020 on behalf of our clients, and with support from our partners and employees. We'll also be striving to be more sustainable at our events — by reducing swag, for example.
How, why and where we're planting 250,000 trees
A key part of Microsoft's culture is to empower employees to give back to and be active in programs that benefit our global and local communities. Microsoft Advertising has teamed up with our syndication partner, Ecosia to plant trees on behalf of our clients. Ecosia puts its profits from searches toward planting trees. We're thrilled to work with Ecosia to support tree planting in the following locations:
- The Jane Goodall Institute to reforest wild chimpanzees’ habitat in Uganda
- Turning deserts back into forests in Burkina Faso
- Reforestation in Brazil
How to have trees planted on your behalf
This is a journey and with Microsoft we're making steps toward a more sustainable future. We hope you'll join us in helping reach our goal of planting 250,000 trees in 2020.
Below are some ways you can have trees planted on your behalf. Over the coming months, we'll be sharing more about other partners we're working with and the various planting opportunities that Microsoft Advertising employees are driving.
How you can participate:
- Subscribe to the Microsoft Advertising Insider to get our bi-weekly newsletter full of product news, insights, and more. We’ll have 10 trees planted for every sign up.
- Share your support on social media. Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter where we'll share monthly tips to support a more sustainable environment.
- When you implement any of these tips, or perform one of your own, share on social media with #MicrosoftForEarth, and we'll plant a tree for every post.
- We'll also plant a tree each time this blog post is shared or re-tweeted from our social handles.
- Learn how to get the most of your ad spend by becoming a Microsoft Advertising Certified Professional, and we'll plant 10 trees on your behalf.
- Come meet us at Microsoft Advertising events, or industry events such as Cannes and Ad Week, and participate in customer contests such as ‘Get to Green’.
where we'll continue to share more details, and new activities and ways you can participate.
Thank you for being a part of creating a greener 2020 one tree at a time and helping us reach our 250,000-tree planting goal!